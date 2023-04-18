A correction may be in store for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) shares?

As of close of business last night, GDS Holdings Limited’s stock clocked out at $17.16, up 3.25% from its previous closing price of $16.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1129029 shares were traded. GDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.82.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GDS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 26, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $33.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $28.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.35B and an Enterprise Value of 8.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDS has reached a high of $36.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GDS traded 1.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.18M. Insiders hold about 1.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GDS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.2M with a Short Ratio of 10.20M, compared to 11.33M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.18 and -$1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.54. EPS for the following year is -$1.35, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$2.62.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $360.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $367.77M to a low estimate of $353.73M. As of the current estimate, GDS Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $311.74M, an estimated increase of 15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $364.34M, an increase of 7.00% less than the figure of $15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $370.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $359.11M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.