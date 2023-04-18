A glimpse at Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) closed at $39.03 up 3.61% from its previous closing price of $37.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560880 shares were traded. GBCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when COPHER RON J bought 2,578 shares for $38.74 per share. The transaction valued at 99,861 led to the insider holds 77,494 shares of the business.

Langel Craig A bought 5,000 shares of GBCI for $201,062 on Mar 10. The CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD now owns 86,457 shares after completing the transaction at $40.21 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Chesler Randall M, who serves as the PRESIDENT/CEO of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $39.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 97,975 and bolstered with 2,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GBCI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.32B. As of this moment, Glacier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GBCI has reached a high of $59.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GBCI has traded an average of 644.95K shares per day and 542.19k over the past ten days. A total of 110.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.27M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GBCI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.60M, compared to 2.67M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.15% and a Short% of Float of 5.38%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GBCI is 1.32, from 1.32 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.55. The current Payout Ratio is 48.20% for GBCI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 14, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $12.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.78 and $2.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.54. EPS for the following year is $2.71, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.14 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $202.83M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $205.6M to a low estimate of $195.21M. As of the current estimate, Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $190.39M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $205.72M, an increase of 3.40% less than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $211.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $191.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GBCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $858.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $776.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $829.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $810.01M, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $874.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $934.1M and the low estimate is $827.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.