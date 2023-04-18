A glimpse at NextEra Energy Partners LP’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s stock clocked out at $61.72, up 1.63% from its previous closing price of $60.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 593899 shares were traded. NEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.80.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NEP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $86 to $89.

On June 10, 2022, CIBC started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $79.CIBC initiated its Neutral rating on June 10, 2022, with a $79 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEP now has a Market Capitalization of 5.52B and an Enterprise Value of 10.57B. As of this moment, NextEra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEP has reached a high of $86.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.98.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NEP traded 829.29K shares on average per day over the past three months and 827.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.33M. Insiders hold about 1.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NEP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.22M with a Short Ratio of 4.22M, compared to 5.15M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.75% and a Short% of Float of 4.79%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.10, NEP has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.25. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.66.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.78 and $0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $2.76, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.26 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $372.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $453.52M to a low estimate of $282.23M. As of the current estimate, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $281M, an estimated increase of 32.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $426.19M, an increase of 17.70% less than the figure of $32.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $528.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $361.75M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 37.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.66B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.