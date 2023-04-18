A glimpse at Wipro Limited’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) closed at $4.35 up 0.46% from its previous closing price of $4.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3768246 shares were traded. WIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wipro Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Bernstein on March 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $3.90 from $5.10 previously.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Buy on September 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.87.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WIT now has a Market Capitalization of 24.74B and an Enterprise Value of 22.34B. As of this moment, Wipro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIT has reached a high of $7.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6454, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8812.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WIT has traded an average of 2.16M shares per day and 2.1M over the past ten days. A total of 5.47B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.48B. Insiders hold about 79.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WIT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.16M with a Short Ratio of 7.16M, compared to 4.55M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WIT is 0.08, from 6.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 138.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.52. The current Payout Ratio is 26.85% for WIT, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 14, 2019 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.8B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.8B to a low estimate of $2.8B. As of the current estimate, Wipro Limited’s year-ago sales were $2.75B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.43B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.21B and the low estimate is $11.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.