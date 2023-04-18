A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

After finishing at $190.86 in the prior trading day, Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) closed at $187.86, down -1.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1168112 shares were traded. BURL stock price reached its highest trading level at $190.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $184.66.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BURL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 81.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on April 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $225 from $220 previously.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $200.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when MCNAMARA WILLIAM P sold 500 shares for $212.26 per share. The transaction valued at 106,130 led to the insider holds 8,154 shares of the business.

Vecchio Jennifer sold 47,153 shares of BURL for $9,876,621 on Mar 17. The Group President and CMO now owns 55,173 shares after completing the transaction at $209.46 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, LAUB JEFFREY, who serves as the SVP, Finance and CAO of the company, sold 2,917 shares for $195.63 each. As a result, the insider received 570,648 and left with 3,165 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BURL now has a Market Capitalization of 12.84B and an Enterprise Value of 16.67B. As of this moment, Burlington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BURL has reached a high of $239.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 211.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 175.11.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 965.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.92M. Shares short for BURL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.29M, compared to 3.29M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.07% and a Short% of Float of 6.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.8 and $5.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.18. EPS for the following year is $8.19, with 21 analysts recommending between $9.46 and $5.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $2.18B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.21B to a low estimate of $2.09B. As of the current estimate, Burlington Stores Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.93B, an estimated increase of 13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.22B, an increase of 11.60% less than the figure of $13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.07B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BURL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.7B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.16B and the low estimate is $9.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.