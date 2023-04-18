A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

The price of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) closed at $21.05 in the last session, up 4.41% from day before closing price of $20.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2018729 shares were traded. CUZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CUZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $22 from $29 previously.

On December 13, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $29.

On October 03, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $29.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on October 03, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when MCCOLL JOHN S sold 36,975 shares for $24.93 per share. The transaction valued at 921,602 led to the insider holds 30,814 shares of the business.

Roper Pamela F sold 6,095 shares of CUZ for $157,068 on Feb 17. The EVP, General Counsel now owns 42,241 shares after completing the transaction at $25.77 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUZ now has a Market Capitalization of 3.19B and an Enterprise Value of 5.58B. As of this moment, Cousins’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUZ has reached a high of $40.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CUZ traded on average about 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.5M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 151.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.66M. Shares short for CUZ as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.36M with a Short Ratio of 7.36M, compared to 6.2M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.85% and a Short% of Float of 7.93%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CUZ is 1.28, which was 1.28 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.52. The current Payout Ratio is 115.50% for CUZ, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 16, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.56 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $195.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $198M to a low estimate of $193.7M. As of the current estimate, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $183.23M, an estimated increase of 6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $196.83M, an increase of 7.50% over than the figure of $6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $194.59M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $800M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $770.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $787.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $753.07M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $821.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $840.16M and the low estimate is $774.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.