A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

After finishing at $6.41 in the prior trading day, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) closed at $6.70, up 4.52%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1416499 shares were traded. PDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PDM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Swope Jeffrey L. bought 70,000 shares for $7.16 per share. The transaction valued at 501,473 led to the insider holds 197,518 shares of the business.

BARRETT KELLY HEFNER bought 10,000 shares of PDM for $70,544 on Mar 20. The Director now owns 45,762 shares after completing the transaction at $7.05 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Taysom Dale H., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $6.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,975 and bolstered with 41,976 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDM now has a Market Capitalization of 830.88M and an Enterprise Value of 2.80B. As of this moment, Piedmont’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDM has reached a high of $17.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.48M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 123.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.26M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PDM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.30M, compared to 2.52M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 4.80%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PDM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.84, compared to 0.84 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.24. The current Payout Ratio is 70.60% for PDM, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2007 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $143.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $145M to a low estimate of $142.86M. As of the current estimate, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $136.15M, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $144.77M, an increase of 6.20% over than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $143.53M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $581M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $577.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $579.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $563.8M, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $564.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $571.2M and the low estimate is $558M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.