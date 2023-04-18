A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

The price of Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) closed at $18.20 in the last session, up 0.94% from day before closing price of $18.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512235 shares were traded. PFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PFS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 05, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $23 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Harding Matthew K. bought 1,000 shares for $20.48 per share. The transaction valued at 20,481 led to the insider holds 52,280 shares of the business.

LISTA GEORGE bought 1,500 shares of PFS for $30,928 on Mar 10. The Pres/CEO Prov Protection Plus now owns 5,241 shares after completing the transaction at $20.62 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, McNerney Robert, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $23.87 each. As a result, the insider received 59,682 and left with 8,713 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PFS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.38B. As of this moment, Provident’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFS has reached a high of $25.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.13.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PFS traded on average about 551.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 565k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 74.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.52M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PFS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.12M with a Short Ratio of 4.12M, compared to 3.44M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.47% and a Short% of Float of 7.80%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PFS is 0.96, which was 0.96 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.30.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.66 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.46. EPS for the following year is $2.72, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.88 and $2.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $112.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $112.8M to a low estimate of $111.4M. As of the current estimate, Provident Financial Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $94.53M, an estimated increase of 18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.28M, an increase of 51.10% over than the figure of $18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $204.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $111.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $745.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $623.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $677.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $469.41M, up 44.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $845.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $857.5M and the low estimate is $823.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.