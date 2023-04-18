A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

The price of Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) closed at $50.61 in the last session, down -3.60% from day before closing price of $52.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 695440 shares were traded. VTLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VTLE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when PIGOTT M. JASON sold 3,750 shares for $55.31 per share. The transaction valued at 207,412 led to the insider holds 95,657 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTLE now has a Market Capitalization of 892.63M and an Enterprise Value of 1.99B. As of this moment, Vital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTLE has reached a high of $120.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VTLE traded on average about 706.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 786.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.71M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VTLE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.98M, compared to 3.01M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.51% and a Short% of Float of 25.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.93 and a low estimate of $3.82, while EPS last year was $5.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.24, with high estimates of $6.15 and low estimates of $4.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $26.33 and $17.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20.94. EPS for the following year is $20.83, with 8 analysts recommending between $32.59 and $15.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $317.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $337.1M to a low estimate of $299M. As of the current estimate, Vital Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $532.39M, an estimated decrease of -40.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $346.42M, a decrease of -38.20% over than the figure of -$40.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $386.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $311.81M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.92B, down -27.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.