ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) closed the day trading at $9.95 down -3.68% from the previous closing price of $10.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1495089 shares were traded. ADTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.94.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ADTN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 26, 2022, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $21 to $26.

On July 14, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.Needham initiated its Buy rating on July 14, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when STANTON THOMAS R bought 652 shares for $19.21 per share. The transaction valued at 12,529 led to the insider holds 805,765 shares of the business.

McCray Gregory James bought 36 shares of ADTN for $698 on Dec 07. The Director now owns 21,673 shares after completing the transaction at $19.21 per share. On Sep 04, another insider, STANTON THOMAS R, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 296 shares for $22.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,783 and bolstered with 855,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADTN now has a Market Capitalization of 905.08M and an Enterprise Value of 939.44M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.79k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADTN has reached a high of $25.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ADTN traded about 689.60K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ADTN traded about 1.49M shares per day. A total of 77.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.94M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADTN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.11M with a Short Ratio of 2.11M, compared to 2.22M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.79%.

Dividends & Splits

ADTN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.36, up from 0.36 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.51.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.19 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.14 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $346.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $369.18M to a low estimate of $322M. As of the current estimate, ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.52M, an estimated increase of 124.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $362.32M, an increase of 110.60% less than the figure of $124.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $388.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 44.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.76B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.