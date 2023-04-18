An average trading volume for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $7.62 in the prior trading day, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE: CLM) closed at $7.58, down -0.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 991074 shares were traded. CLM stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLM by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 87.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLM has reached a high of $12.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 217.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.39M. Shares short for CLM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.86M with a Short Ratio of 10.86M, compared to 10.82M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CLM’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.17, compared to 1.47 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 28.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 19.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 20.83.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.