An average trading volume for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) closed at $29.61 in the last session, up 2.99% from day before closing price of $28.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536776 shares were traded. FIBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.46.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FIBK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On February 01, 2023, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $44 to $43.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on January 30, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when SCOTT JULIE A sold 288,000 shares for $35.63 per share. The transaction valued at 10,261,440 led to the insider holds 2,517,351 shares of the business.

BRANNEN JAMES sold 9,300 shares of FIBK for $341,403 on Feb 07. The Director now owns 8,385 shares after completing the transaction at $36.71 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, RILEY KEVIN P, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $41.45 each. As a result, the insider received 103,638 and left with 48,549 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIBK now has a Market Capitalization of 3.04B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIBK has reached a high of $46.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FIBK traded on average about 808.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 492.9k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 104.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.34M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FIBK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.74M, compared to 1.75M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FIBK is 1.88, which was 1.76 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.58.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.45 and $3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.29. EPS for the following year is $3.34, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $289.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $301.65M to a low estimate of $280.94M. As of the current estimate, First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s year-ago sales were $228.8M, an estimated increase of 26.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $292.31M, an increase of 0.50% less than the figure of $26.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $301.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $282.01M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.26B and the low estimate is $1.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.