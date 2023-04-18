An average trading volume for monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) closed at $131.97 in the last session, up 0.80% from day before closing price of $130.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 532480 shares were traded. MNDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $129.62.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MNDY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on February 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $150 from $125 previously.

On December 12, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $130 to $140.

On October 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $135.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on October 13, 2022, with a $135 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNDY now has a Market Capitalization of 6.34B and an Enterprise Value of 5.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -45.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNDY has reached a high of $171.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 142.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MNDY traded on average about 728.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 537.13k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.58M. Insiders hold about 22.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MNDY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.23M with a Short Ratio of 3.23M, compared to 3.05M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.77% and a Short% of Float of 13.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.55 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $155.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $156.66M to a low estimate of $154.3M. As of the current estimate, monday.com Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $108.5M, an estimated increase of 43.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.6M, an increase of 33.90% less than the figure of $43.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $168.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160.87M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $693.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $688.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $690.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $519.03M, up 33.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $885.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $913.65M and the low estimate is $825.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.