An investigation into McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s technical aspects

The price of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) closed at $9.10 in the last session, down -4.71% from day before closing price of $9.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 549075 shares were traded. MUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MUX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 10, 2019, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.20.

On December 11, 2017, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.25.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on December 11, 2017, with a $3.25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MUX now has a Market Capitalization of 445.35M and an Enterprise Value of 470.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUX has reached a high of $10.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.20.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MUX traded on average about 467.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 583.81k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.07M. Insiders hold about 17.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MUX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 1.46M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.54% and a Short% of Float of 4.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$1.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $205.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $205.41M to a low estimate of $205.41M. As of the current estimate, McEwen Mining Inc.’s year-ago sales were $149.22M, an estimated increase of 37.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MUX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $205.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $205.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $205.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $149.22M, up 37.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $508.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $508.95M and the low estimate is $508.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 147.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.