An investigation into NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $14.12 in the prior trading day, NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) closed at $14.08, down -0.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 647061 shares were traded. NRDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.43.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NRDS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 29, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On November 29, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on November 29, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Yuann Kevin sold 1,225 shares for $21.58 per share. The transaction valued at 26,435 led to the insider holds 192,056 shares of the business.

Yuann Kevin sold 2,357 shares of NRDS for $49,827 on Mar 02. The Chief Business Officer now owns 193,281 shares after completing the transaction at $21.14 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Yuann Kevin, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 2,450 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 49,000 and left with 197,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRDS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.14B and an Enterprise Value of 1.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 54.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRDS has reached a high of $21.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.11.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 677.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 585.62k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 74.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.78M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NRDS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.21M, compared to 2.65M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.23% and a Short% of Float of 9.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $166.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $169.3M to a low estimate of $165.32M. As of the current estimate, NerdWallet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $129.1M, an estimated increase of 29.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.28M, an increase of 29.60% over than the figure of $29.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $170.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $153.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $714M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $654.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $676.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $538.9M, up 25.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $794.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $870M and the low estimate is $775M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.