An investigation into Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $70.23 in the prior trading day, Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) closed at $69.15, down -1.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1958221 shares were traded. FOUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FOUR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 14, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On April 11, 2023, SMBC Nikko Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $85.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $67.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Frankel Jordan sold 7,000 shares for $71.05 per share. The transaction valued at 497,350 led to the insider holds 267,753 shares of the business.

Disman Nancy sold 1,500 shares of FOUR for $107,475 on Mar 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 375,165 shares after completing the transaction at $71.65 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Goldsmith-Grover Sarah, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 70,000 and left with 5,720 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOUR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.06B and an Enterprise Value of 5.05B. As of this moment, Shift4’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 76.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOUR has reached a high of $76.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 84.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.56M. Shares short for FOUR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.39M with a Short Ratio of 8.39M, compared to 9.35M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.70% and a Short% of Float of 19.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.02 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.28. EPS for the following year is $3.19, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $2.22.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $526.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $564.4M to a low estimate of $479.1M. As of the current estimate, Shift4 Payments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $401.9M, an estimated increase of 31.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $658.06M, an increase of 29.90% less than the figure of $31.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $723.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $621.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99B, up 33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.95B and the low estimate is $3.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.