An overall feel about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) stock in the current moment?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530986 shares were traded. ACCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.04.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 12, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 14, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Bernstein Roxanne M bought 5,000 shares for $5.40 per share. The transaction valued at 27,000 led to the insider holds 25,000 shares of the business.

Bernstein Roxanne M bought 10,000 shares of ACCO for $56,399 on Nov 11. The EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.64 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Elisman Boris, who serves as the Chairman of the Board and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $5.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 51,700 and bolstered with 1,241,530 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACCO now has a Market Capitalization of 488.82M and an Enterprise Value of 1.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACCO has reached a high of $8.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACCO traded 584.58K shares on average per day over the past three months and 582.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.30M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACCO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 2.13M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.30, ACCO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.34.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $1.34.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $391.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $397.3M to a low estimate of $389.7M. As of the current estimate, ACCO Brands Corporation’s year-ago sales were $441.6M, an estimated decrease of -11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $485.73M, a decrease of -6.80% over than the figure of -$11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $495M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $474.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.95B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.97B and the low estimate is $1.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.