An overall feel about Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) closed at $10.30 down -1.34% from its previous closing price of $10.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1229957 shares were traded. BIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Big Lots Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on December 20, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On December 02, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $23 to $20.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on February 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIG now has a Market Capitalization of 348.34M and an Enterprise Value of 2.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIG has reached a high of $39.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BIG has traded an average of 1.35M shares per day and 1.42M over the past ten days. A total of 28.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.16M. Shares short for BIG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.28M with a Short Ratio of 9.28M, compared to 9.07M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 31.97% and a Short% of Float of 58.39%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BIG is 1.20, from 1.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.05.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$2.16, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.51, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$2.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.39 and -$7.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.55. EPS for the following year is -$2.31, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.33 and -$6.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.19B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, Big Lots Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.37B, an estimated decrease of -13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.23B, a decrease of -9.00% over than the figure of -$13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.16B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.47B, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.54B and the low estimate is $4.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.