An overall feel about Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: CRF) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: CRF) closed at $7.21 down -0.96% from its previous closing price of $7.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537840 shares were traded. CRF stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRF now has a Market Capitalization of 767.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 81.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRF has reached a high of $12.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRF has traded an average of 739.95K shares per day and 684.74k over the past ten days. A total of 102.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.88M. Shares short for CRF as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.99M with a Short Ratio of 5.99M, compared to 6.08M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 5.89%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CRF is 1.41, from 2.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 28.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 19.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 20.42.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.