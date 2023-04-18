Analysis of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA): Selected Notes

The closing price of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) was $14.07 for the day, up 0.93% from the previous closing price of $13.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1116894 shares were traded. DEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DEA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 171.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 303.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Market Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $14.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $15.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DEA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.29B and an Enterprise Value of 2.53B. As of this moment, Easterly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 175.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEA has reached a high of $20.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.26.

Shares Statistics:

DEA traded an average of 1.10M shares per day over the past three months and 2.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.63M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DEA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.93M with a Short Ratio of 5.93M, compared to 7.34M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.45% and a Short% of Float of 9.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.06, DEA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.06. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.25.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.49M to a low estimate of $68.5M. As of the current estimate, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.3M, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.15M, a decrease of -2.20% less than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.67M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $305.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $269.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $293.61M, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $292.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300.68M and the low estimate is $277.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.