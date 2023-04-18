Analysis of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF): Selected Notes

The closing price of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) was $12.04 for the day, up 2.21% from the previous closing price of $11.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 818346 shares were traded. FCF stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.59.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FCF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on August 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when CHARLEY RAY T bought 3,900 shares for $12.85 per share. The transaction valued at 50,115 led to the insider holds 325,074 shares of the business.

CHARLEY RAY T bought 8,000 shares of FCF for $104,240 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 321,174 shares after completing the transaction at $13.03 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, CHARLEY RAY T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $13.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,040 and bolstered with 313,174 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FCF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.21B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCF has reached a high of $16.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.05.

Shares Statistics:

FCF traded an average of 860.58K shares per day over the past three months and 633.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.79M. Insiders hold about 1.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FCF as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.72M, compared to 2.83M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 3.54%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, FCF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.28. The current Payout Ratio is 34.70% for FCF, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 18, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.75 and $1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $128.5M to a low estimate of $121.11M. As of the current estimate, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $92.15M, an estimated increase of 34.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $128.11M, an increase of 30.50% less than the figure of $34.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120.99M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $518.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $492.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $509.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $410.93M, up 24.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $515.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $538.5M and the low estimate is $481.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.