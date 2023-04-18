Analysis of RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG): Selected Notes

The closing price of RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) was $29.04 for the day, up 0.31% from the previous closing price of $28.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1069823 shares were traded. RNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.81.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RNG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on March 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on February 16, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Marlow John H sold 7,823 shares for $34.23 per share. The transaction valued at 267,767 led to the insider holds 185,260 shares of the business.

Katibeh Mohammed sold 7,454 shares of RNG for $266,369 on Feb 22. The President and COO now owns 110,248 shares after completing the transaction at $35.73 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Agarwal Vaibhav, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 3,150 shares for $35.72 each. As a result, the insider received 112,524 and left with 90,212 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.80B and an Enterprise Value of 4.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNG has reached a high of $107.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.43.

Shares Statistics:

RNG traded an average of 2.12M shares per day over the past three months and 1.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 95.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.81M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RNG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.75M, compared to 3.97M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.91% and a Short% of Float of 7.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.21 and $3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.08. EPS for the following year is $3.65, with 26 analysts recommending between $4.2 and $3.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 26 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $529.2M to a low estimate of $526.5M. As of the current estimate, RingCentral Inc.’s year-ago sales were $467.66M, an estimated increase of 12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $535.92M, an increase of 10.10% less than the figure of $12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $543.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $526.17M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99B, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.81B and the low estimate is $2.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.