Are analysts optimistic about Darling Ingredients Inc.’s (NYSE:DAR) stock?

The closing price of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) was $58.69 for the day, up 0.07% from the previous closing price of $58.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 976676 shares were traded. DAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DAR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 74.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $90 to $75.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $102.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 19, 2022, with a $102 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Adair Charles L bought 500 shares for $54.15 per share. The transaction valued at 27,075 led to the insider holds 36,551 shares of the business.

McNutt Patrick bought 900 shares of DAR for $48,663 on Mar 15. The EVP Chief Admin Officer now owns 12,287 shares after completing the transaction at $54.07 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Kloosterboer Dirk, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $64.01 each. As a result, the insider received 640,100 and left with 114,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAR now has a Market Capitalization of 9.51B and an Enterprise Value of 12.96B. As of this moment, Darling’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAR has reached a high of $87.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.23.

Shares Statistics:

DAR traded an average of 1.37M shares per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 160.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.86M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DAR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.19M with a Short Ratio of 4.19M, compared to 3.15M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6 and $5.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.44. EPS for the following year is $6.24, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.13 and $5.53.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.72B to a low estimate of $1.49B. As of the current estimate, Darling Ingredients Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.37B, an estimated increase of 19.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.78B, an increase of 7.60% less than the figure of $19.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.58B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.53B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.05B and the low estimate is $6.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.