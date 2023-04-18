Are analysts optimistic about Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s (NYSE:VSCO) stock?

The closing price of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) was $33.14 for the day, up 0.09% from the previous closing price of $33.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1188602 shares were traded. VSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VSCO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 01, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $51 to $43.

On August 01, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $40.Cowen initiated its Market Perform rating on August 01, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD sold 238,645 shares for $46.21 per share. The transaction valued at 11,027,499 led to the insider holds 7,763,409 shares of the business.

BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD sold 116,750 shares of VSCO for $5,381,358 on Feb 01. The Former 10% Owner now owns 8,002,054 shares after completing the transaction at $46.09 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 109,968 shares for $46.08 each. As a result, the insider received 5,067,325 and left with 8,118,804 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSCO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.64B and an Enterprise Value of 5.00B. As of this moment, Victoria’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSCO has reached a high of $52.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.60.

Shares Statistics:

VSCO traded an average of 1.44M shares per day over the past three months and 1.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.06M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VSCO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.21M with a Short Ratio of 7.21M, compared to 7M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.27% and a Short% of Float of 12.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.72 and $4.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.01. EPS for the following year is $5.36, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.71 and $3.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.43B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s year-ago sales were $1.48B, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.54B, an increase of 1.30% over than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.49B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.34B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.87B and the low estimate is $6.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.