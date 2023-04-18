Are analysts optimistic about W. P. Carey Inc.’s (NYSE:WPC) stock?

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) closed the day trading at $72.58 up 1.78% from the previous closing price of $71.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1021222 shares were traded. WPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.32.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WPC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 93.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 246.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on June 28, 2022, initiated with a Peer Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $88.

On May 10, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $87.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on May 10, 2022, with a $87 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Zander Brian H sold 200 shares for $84.14 per share. The transaction valued at 16,812 led to the insider holds 4,266 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WPC now has a Market Capitalization of 15.76B and an Enterprise Value of 23.47B. As of this moment, W.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WPC has reached a high of $89.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WPC traded about 956.76K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WPC traded about 1.27M shares per day. A total of 209.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.92M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WPC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.42M with a Short Ratio of 6.42M, compared to 6.9M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.52%.

Dividends & Splits

WPC’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.27, up from 4.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.59.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $3.89, with 2 analysts recommending between $5.41 and $2.37.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $339.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $352.61M to a low estimate of $336M. As of the current estimate, W. P. Carey Inc.’s year-ago sales were $319.72M, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $372.28M, an increase of 14.30% over than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $382.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $348M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.33B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.