Are Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC) closed at $12.02 up 1.52% from its previous closing price of $11.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 641260 shares were traded. BANC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Banc of California Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 23, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $20.

On July 08, 2021, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $19.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on July 08, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Barker James Andrew bought 15,000 shares for $13.50 per share. The transaction valued at 202,491 led to the insider holds 139,680 shares of the business.

Barker James Andrew bought 35,000 shares of BANC for $578,676 on Jan 25. The Director now owns 124,680 shares after completing the transaction at $16.53 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Barker James Andrew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 13,435 shares for $16.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 222,154 and bolstered with 89,680 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BANC now has a Market Capitalization of 716.79M. As of this moment, Banc’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BANC has reached a high of $20.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.43.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BANC has traded an average of 536.83K shares per day and 477.13k over the past ten days. A total of 59.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.94M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.46% stake in the company. Shares short for BANC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.06M with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 1.14M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 2.33%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BANC is 0.40, from 0.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.09.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $78.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $80.2M to a low estimate of $75.67M. As of the current estimate, Banc of California Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.44M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.11M, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BANC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $353.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $296.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $320.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $314.37M, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $331.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $372.4M and the low estimate is $291.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.