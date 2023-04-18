Are TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) closed at $69.64 up 5.15% from its previous closing price of $66.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 636235 shares were traded. TMDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TransMedics Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.80 and its Current Ratio is at 10.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 08, 2020, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $15.

On April 07, 2020, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on April 07, 2020, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Hassanein Waleed H sold 7,500 shares for $74.83 per share. The transaction valued at 561,196 led to the insider holds 566,691 shares of the business.

Hassanein Waleed H sold 7,500 shares of TMDX for $605,391 on Mar 01. The President & CEO now owns 381,117 shares after completing the transaction at $80.72 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Gordon Stephen, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $79.51 each. As a result, the insider received 397,550 and left with 18,789 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMDX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.30B and an Enterprise Value of 2.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -66.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMDX has reached a high of $83.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TMDX has traded an average of 461.52K shares per day and 476.97k over the past ten days. A total of 32.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.34M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TMDX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 1.85M, compared to 1.5M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.76% and a Short% of Float of 6.94%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.23 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $32.73M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $33M to a low estimate of $32.2M. As of the current estimate, TransMedics Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.88M, an estimated increase of 106.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.23M, an increase of 71.70% less than the figure of $106.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $140M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $147.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $93.46M, up 57.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $211.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $247.3M and the low estimate is $187.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.