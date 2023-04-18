As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) offers stability

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) closed the day trading at $7.51 up 0.67% from the previous closing price of $7.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 531016 shares were traded. LFST stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LFST, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Mullins Kevin Michael sold 69,734 shares for $7.61 per share. The transaction valued at 530,676 led to the insider holds 5,436,448 shares of the business.

Qureshi Danish J. sold 8,775 shares of LFST for $66,866 on Apr 04. The insider now owns 4,655,802 shares after completing the transaction at $7.62 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Patel-Dunn Anisha, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 7,319 shares for $7.62 each. As a result, the insider received 55,771 and left with 279,657 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LFST now has a Market Capitalization of 2.97B and an Enterprise Value of 3.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LFST has reached a high of $11.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.31.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LFST traded about 624.53K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LFST traded about 632.47k shares per day. A total of 358.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.91M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LFST as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.92M with a Short Ratio of 6.92M, compared to 9.03M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 9.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $246.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $247.37M to a low estimate of $245.81M. As of the current estimate, LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.09M, an estimated increase of 21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $250.46M, an increase of 19.50% less than the figure of $21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $254M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $246.48M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $999M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $859.54M, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.