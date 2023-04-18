As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) offers stability

The closing price of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) was $14.38 for the day, up 1.20% from the previous closing price of $14.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1547680 shares were traded. PEB stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PEB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $15.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on December 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when BORTZ JON E bought 11,000 shares for $12.95 per share. The transaction valued at 142,428 led to the insider holds 1,122,102 shares of the business.

BORTZ JON E bought 3,000 shares of PEB for $39,660 on Mar 17. The Chairman and CEO now owns 1,111,102 shares after completing the transaction at $13.22 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, BORTZ JON E, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 14,000 shares for $13.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 190,666 and bolstered with 1,108,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.79B and an Enterprise Value of 4.46B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEB has reached a high of $26.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.89.

Shares Statistics:

PEB traded an average of 2.91M shares per day over the past three months and 2.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 129.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.06M. Shares short for PEB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 20.66M with a Short Ratio of 20.66M, compared to 15.75M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.54% and a Short% of Float of 24.46%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, PEB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.73.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $316.87M to a low estimate of $243.16M. As of the current estimate, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s year-ago sales were $258.07M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $393.52M, a decrease of -1.00% less than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $420.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $372M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.62B and the low estimate is $1.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.