BOH (Bank of Hawaii Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) closed at $51.11 in the last session, up 3.27% from day before closing price of $49.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 579448 shares were traded. BOH stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BOH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Compass Point Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $68.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when HO PETER S sold 7,000 shares for $76.40 per share. The transaction valued at 534,800 led to the insider holds 226,681 shares of the business.

HO PETER S sold 5,500 shares of BOH for $436,150 on Nov 10. The Chairman, CEO and President now owns 233,681 shares after completing the transaction at $79.30 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, HO PETER S, who serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of the company, sold 5,500 shares for $81.67 each. As a result, the insider received 449,185 and left with 239,181 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOH now has a Market Capitalization of 2.06B. As of this moment, Bank’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOH has reached a high of $85.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BOH traded on average about 510.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 512.15k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.24M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BOH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.05M with a Short Ratio of 4.05M, compared to 3.65M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.16% and a Short% of Float of 11.58%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BOH is 2.80, which was 2.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.40. The current Payout Ratio is 50.90% for BOH, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.3 and $4.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.84. EPS for the following year is $4.71, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.08 and $4.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $179.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $181.67M to a low estimate of $176.83M. As of the current estimate, Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s year-ago sales were $168.81M, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $179.88M, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $183.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $177.17M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $736.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $703.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $720.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $698.1M, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $723.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $765.5M and the low estimate is $684.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.