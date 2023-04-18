Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $50.24 in the prior trading day, Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) closed at $50.31, up 0.14%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1079180 shares were traded. CALX stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CALX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 260.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 22, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $88 from $82 previously.

On April 12, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.

Northland Capital Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on April 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Collins John Matthew sold 5,000 shares for $54.48 per share. The transaction valued at 272,400 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Collins John Matthew sold 5,000 shares of CALX for $353,250 on Nov 03. The EVP, Commercial Operations now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $70.65 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Matthews Michael, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $72.33 each. As a result, the insider received 144,660 and left with 64,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CALX now has a Market Capitalization of 3.35B and an Enterprise Value of 3.12B. As of this moment, Calix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 84.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 46.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CALX has reached a high of $77.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 710.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 691.65k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.23M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CALX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 1.56M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.57% and a Short% of Float of 3.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.64 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $245.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $247.42M to a low estimate of $244.3M. As of the current estimate, Calix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $184.95M, an estimated increase of 32.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $249.26M, an increase of 23.40% less than the figure of $32.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $251.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $246.95M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CALX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $994.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $867.83M, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.