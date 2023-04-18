Considering Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) closed at $11.05 in the last session, up 1.56% from day before closing price of $10.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1016739 shares were traded. TDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TDS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $14 from $21 previously.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on April 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Davis Clarence A sold 4,300 shares for $18.33 per share. The transaction valued at 78,819 led to the insider holds 15,511 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.27B and an Enterprise Value of 6.78B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDS has reached a high of $20.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TDS traded on average about 2.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 114.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.72M. Insiders hold about 6.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TDS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.36M, compared to 3.76M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 7.15%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TDS is 0.74, which was 0.72 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.36.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.11 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.34B to a low estimate of $1.34B. As of the current estimate, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.32B, a decrease of -1.80% less than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.32B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.41B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.48B and the low estimate is $5.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.