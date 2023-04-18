DUOL (Duolingo Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) closed at $135.31 in the last session, up 0.30% from day before closing price of $134.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516068 shares were traded. DUOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $136.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $129.96.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DUOL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 115.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $115.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on May 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $98.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Hacker Severin sold 10,000 shares for $142.26 per share. The transaction valued at 1,422,555 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Skaruppa Matthew sold 5,000 shares of DUOL for $711,469 on Apr 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 43,987 shares after completing the transaction at $142.29 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, Meese Robert, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $140.25 each. As a result, the insider received 701,251 and left with 197,601 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DUOL now has a Market Capitalization of 5.50B and an Enterprise Value of 4.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -81.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DUOL has reached a high of $146.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DUOL traded on average about 614.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 484.62k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.18M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DUOL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.38M, compared to 2.18M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.87% and a Short% of Float of 8.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.35 and -$1.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $112.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $114.2M to a low estimate of $111.4M. As of the current estimate, Duolingo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $81.22M, an estimated increase of 39.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.75M, an increase of 35.50% less than the figure of $39.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $121.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $117.69M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DUOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $498.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $488.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $493.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $369.5M, up 33.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $614.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $635.9M and the low estimate is $588.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.