EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) closed at $10.48 in the last session, down -1.87% from day before closing price of $10.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1363390 shares were traded. ENLC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.46.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ENLC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 219.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $13.

On September 27, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.50.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on September 27, 2022, with a $12.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Lamb Benjamin D sold 210,000 shares for $11.38 per share. The transaction valued at 2,389,800 led to the insider holds 497,107 shares of the business.

Lamb Benjamin D sold 180,000 shares of ENLC for $2,115,000 on Feb 17. The EVP and CFO now owns 707,107 shares after completing the transaction at $11.75 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Vann Kyle D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,500 shares for $12.16 each. As a result, the insider received 164,160 and left with 171,631 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENLC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.05B and an Enterprise Value of 9.78B. As of this moment, EnLink’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENLC has reached a high of $13.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.96.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ENLC traded on average about 2.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 471.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.71M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ENLC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 14.09M with a Short Ratio of 14.09M, compared to 12.39M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 5.80%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ENLC is 0.50, which was 0.46 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.35. The current Payout Ratio is 59.30% for ENLC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.65B to a low estimate of $2.03B. As of the current estimate, EnLink Midstream LLC’s year-ago sales were $2.23B, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.32B, a decrease of -10.70% less than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.99B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENLC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.54B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.67B and the low estimate is $8.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.