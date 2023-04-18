Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) closed the day trading at $43.58 up 0.90% from the previous closing price of $43.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 775581 shares were traded. WTRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.08.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WTRG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $55 from $54 previously.

On September 09, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $52.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $57.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Franklin Chris bought 37,245 shares for $40.70 per share. The transaction valued at 1,515,872 led to the insider holds 37,245 shares of the business.

Ruff Ellen T sold 8,560 shares of WTRG for $410,503 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 26,972 shares after completing the transaction at $47.96 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WTRG now has a Market Capitalization of 11.71B and an Enterprise Value of 18.56B. As of this moment, Essential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTRG has reached a high of $52.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WTRG traded about 1.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WTRG traded about 1.08M shares per day. A total of 262.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WTRG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.78M with a Short Ratio of 3.78M, compared to 3.07M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Dividends & Splits

WTRG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.15, up from 1.11 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.23. The current Payout Ratio is 62.60% for WTRG, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 02, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.87. EPS for the following year is $2.01, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.07 and $1.94.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $696.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $727.3M to a low estimate of $651M. As of the current estimate, Essential Utilities Inc.’s year-ago sales were $699.27M, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $462.37M, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of -$0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $468M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $452.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.29B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.56B and the low estimate is $2.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.