Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) was $66.10 for the day, down -1.03% from the previous closing price of $66.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1129475 shares were traded. EXAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EXAS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $90 from $70 previously.

On February 10, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $50 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Condella Sarah sold 1,000 shares for $67.19 per share. The transaction valued at 67,190 led to the insider holds 86,692 shares of the business.

ORVILLE JACOB A sold 5,000 shares of EXAS for $325,000 on Mar 03. The General Manager, Screening now owns 11,423 shares after completing the transaction at $65.00 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Cunningham Everett, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 3,628 shares for $62.01 each. As a result, the insider received 224,972 and left with 22,703 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXAS now has a Market Capitalization of 11.97B and an Enterprise Value of 13.78B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.61 whereas that against EBITDA is -32.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXAS has reached a high of $72.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.49.

Shares Statistics:

EXAS traded an average of 2.11M shares per day over the past three months and 1.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 177.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.12M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EXAS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.8M with a Short Ratio of 11.80M, compared to 13.07M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.58% and a Short% of Float of 7.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.95, while EPS last year was -$1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.89 and -$3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.65. EPS for the following year is -$1.87, with 16 analysts recommending between -$1.2 and -$2.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $550M to a low estimate of $537.8M. As of the current estimate, Exact Sciences Corporation’s year-ago sales were $486.57M, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $565.76M, an increase of 8.50% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $585.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $552.4M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.7B and the low estimate is $2.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.