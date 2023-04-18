Five9 Inc. (FIVN) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) was $71.44 for the day, down -0.10% from the previous closing price of $71.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 619119 shares were traded. FIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.45.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FIVN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 138.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on March 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On January 05, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when ZWARENSTEIN BARRY sold 2,500 shares for $70.08 per share. The transaction valued at 175,200 led to the insider holds 107,303 shares of the business.

ZWARENSTEIN BARRY sold 2,500 shares of FIVN for $162,650 on Mar 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 109,803 shares after completing the transaction at $65.06 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Kozanian Panos, who serves as the EVP, Product Engineering of the company, sold 1,511 shares for $62.44 each. As a result, the insider received 94,347 and left with 111,163 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIVN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.08B and an Enterprise Value of 5.26B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -189.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIVN has reached a high of $120.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.07.

Shares Statistics:

FIVN traded an average of 1.38M shares per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.34M. Shares short for FIVN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.31M with a Short Ratio of 4.31M, compared to 4.47M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.02% and a Short% of Float of 6.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.82 and $1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $2.14, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $1.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $210M to a low estimate of $206.9M. As of the current estimate, Five9 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $182.78M, an estimated increase of 13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $213.04M, an increase of 12.50% less than the figure of $13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $219.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210.04M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $916M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $896.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $902.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $778.85M, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.