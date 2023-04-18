FYBR (Frontier Communications Parent Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) closed at $21.63 up 0.32% from its previous closing price of $21.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 887519 shares were traded. FYBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.39.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on March 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $19 from $23 previously.

On February 27, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $37.

On September 09, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on September 09, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 139,522 shares for $21.09 per share. The transaction valued at 2,943,063 led to the insider holds 37,094,654 shares of the business.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 139,522 shares of FYBR for $2,943,063 on Mar 29. The 10% Owner now owns 37,094,654 shares after completing the transaction at $21.09 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 139,522 shares for $21.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,943,063 and bolstered with 37,094,654 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FYBR now has a Market Capitalization of 5.49B and an Enterprise Value of 12.54B. As of this moment, Frontier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 56.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FYBR has reached a high of $30.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FYBR has traded an average of 1.53M shares per day and 1.23M over the past ten days. A total of 244.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.48M. Shares short for FYBR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 20.71M with a Short Ratio of 20.71M, compared to 19.35M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.45% and a Short% of Float of 10.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.19 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.43B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.45B, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.45B, a decrease of -0.90% over than the figure of -$0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FYBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.79B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.03B and the low estimate is $5.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.