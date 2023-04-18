How is Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s (NYSE: CDAY) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) closed at $68.75 in the last session, up 1.63% from day before closing price of $67.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 639250 shares were traded. CDAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CDAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 93.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on January 09, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

On October 31, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $64.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $73.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2022, with a $73 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Turner Leagh Erin sold 6,000 shares for $68.11 per share. The transaction valued at 408,660 led to the insider holds 245,201 shares of the business.

Korngiebel Joseph B sold 6,188 shares of CDAY for $443,618 on Mar 09. The EVP, CPTO now owns 126,517 shares after completing the transaction at $71.69 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Armstrong Christopher R, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 5,690 shares for $71.69 each. As a result, the insider received 407,916 and left with 122,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDAY now has a Market Capitalization of 10.41B and an Enterprise Value of 11.23B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 205.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDAY has reached a high of $79.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CDAY traded on average about 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 983.43k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 153.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.11M. Shares short for CDAY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.81M with a Short Ratio of 9.81M, compared to 9.73M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.43% and a Short% of Float of 10.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.6. EPS for the following year is $2.01, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.14 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $487.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $488.13M to a low estimate of $486.67M. As of the current estimate, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $391.01M, an estimated increase of 24.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $490.27M, an increase of 22.10% less than the figure of $24.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $502.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $481.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.38B and the low estimate is $2.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.