How is Newmark Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: NMRK) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $6.43 in the prior trading day, Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) closed at $6.56, up 2.02%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 647253 shares were traded. NMRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NMRK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 18, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $15.

On April 05, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on April 05, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when LUTNICK HOWARD W bought 329,000 shares for $9.11 per share. The transaction valued at 2,995,709 led to the insider holds 8,348,434 shares of the business.

LUTNICK HOWARD W bought 277,000 shares of NMRK for $2,999,965 on May 23. The Chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares after completing the transaction at $10.83 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NMRK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.13B and an Enterprise Value of 2.31B. As of this moment, Newmark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMRK has reached a high of $13.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.80.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 955.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 171.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.88M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NMRK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.81M, compared to 2.23M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.70%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NMRK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.12, compared to 0.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.41 and $1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.48, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.61 and $1.34.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $518.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $542.6M to a low estimate of $488.07M. As of the current estimate, Newmark Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $678.25M, an estimated decrease of -23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $622.25M, a decrease of -17.60% over than the figure of -$23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $717.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $558.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NMRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.71B, down -8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.11B and the low estimate is $2.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.