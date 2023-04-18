How is Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s (NASDAQ: SBCF) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) closed at $23.07 in the last session, up 2.53% from day before closing price of $22.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1312638 shares were traded. SBCF stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SBCF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2021, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $36.

B. Riley FBR Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 02, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Shaffer Charles M sold 4,697 shares for $30.71 per share. The transaction valued at 144,245 led to the insider holds 60,891 shares of the business.

Kleffel Juliette sold 8,500 shares of SBCF for $270,980 on Feb 14. The EVP, Chief Banking Officer now owns 38,354 shares after completing the transaction at $31.88 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, HUDSON DENNIS S III, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,078 shares for $33.01 each. As a result, the insider received 266,655 and left with 160,538 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBCF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.95B. As of this moment, Seacoast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBCF has reached a high of $36.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SBCF traded on average about 981.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 831.13k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 70.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.62M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SBCF as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.72M with a Short Ratio of 4.72M, compared to 3.58M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.58% and a Short% of Float of 6.31%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SBCF is 0.68, which was 0.64 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.95%. The current Payout Ratio is 30.30% for SBCF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 12, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.58 and $1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.34. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $156.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $158.2M to a low estimate of $153.7M. As of the current estimate, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s year-ago sales were $91.89M, an estimated increase of 70.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $168.97M, an increase of 71.40% over than the figure of $70.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $171.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $166.67M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBCF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $670.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $652.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $661.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $432.25M, up 53.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $675.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $700.5M and the low estimate is $651.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.