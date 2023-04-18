I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in GitLab Inc. (GTLB).

The price of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) closed at $32.77 in the last session, up 1.33% from day before closing price of $32.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1669873 shares were traded. GTLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GTLB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SMBC Nikko on March 30, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On March 29, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when McBride Michael Eugene sold 3,900 shares for $34.49 per share. The transaction valued at 134,511 led to the insider holds 851,598 shares of the business.

GV 2021 GP, L.L.C. bought 224,207 shares of GTLB for $6,830,743 on Mar 14. The Member of 10% Group now owns 1,933,734 shares after completing the transaction at $30.47 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, GV 2021 GP, L.L.C., who serves as the Member of 10% Group of the company, bought 415,000 shares for $29.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,157,403 and bolstered with 1,709,527 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTLB now has a Market Capitalization of 5.02B and an Enterprise Value of 4.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLB has reached a high of $70.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GTLB traded on average about 2.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 150.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.78M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.43M with a Short Ratio of 7.43M, compared to 7.3M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.90% and a Short% of Float of 8.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $117.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $119.8M to a low estimate of $116.97M. As of the current estimate, GitLab Inc.’s year-ago sales were $87.41M, an estimated increase of 34.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.08M, an increase of 25.80% less than the figure of $34.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.9M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $545.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $530.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $532.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $424.34M, up 25.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $684.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $710.44M and the low estimate is $656.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.