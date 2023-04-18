I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR).

The price of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) closed at $38.91 in the last session, down -0.49% from day before closing price of $39.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1640961 shares were traded. MUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MUR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 11, 2023, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $49 to $56.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Utsch Louis W sold 10,902 shares for $43.50 per share. The transaction valued at 474,237 led to the insider holds 9,504 shares of the business.

Vaughan Paul D. sold 9,500 shares of MUR for $392,350 on Feb 06. The Vice President & Controller now owns 4,716 shares after completing the transaction at $41.30 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, MIRELES THOMAS J, who serves as the Executive Vice President & CFO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $49.06 each. As a result, the insider received 735,840 and left with 39,894 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MUR now has a Market Capitalization of 6.17B and an Enterprise Value of 8.46B. As of this moment, Murphy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUR has reached a high of $51.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MUR traded on average about 1.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.65M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 155.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.50M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MUR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.44M with a Short Ratio of 5.44M, compared to 5.84M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.49% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MUR is 1.10, which was 0.82 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.77. The current Payout Ratio is 13.30% for MUR, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 02, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1158:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.66 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.13 and $4.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.59. EPS for the following year is $5.97, with 13 analysts recommending between $9.45 and $3.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $781.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $818.24M to a low estimate of $734M. As of the current estimate, Murphy Oil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $552.96M, an estimated increase of 41.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $853.11M, a decrease of -22.50% less than the figure of $41.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $966M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $787M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.22B, down -17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.41B and the low estimate is $3.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.