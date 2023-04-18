I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Office Properties Income Trust (OPI).

After finishing at $7.78 in the prior trading day, Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) closed at $7.66, down -1.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2246123 shares were traded. OPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.38.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OPI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on March 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $14 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Talley Mark A. bought 400 shares for $19.81 per share. The transaction valued at 7,924 led to the insider holds 400 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPI now has a Market Capitalization of 423.96M and an Enterprise Value of 2.86B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPI has reached a high of $25.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 743.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.79M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.63M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OPI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.05M with a Short Ratio of 4.05M, compared to 2.71M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.34% and a Short% of Float of 13.40%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OPI’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.20, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 28.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 27.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.61.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $133.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $133.82M to a low estimate of $133.3M. As of the current estimate, Office Properties Income Trust’s year-ago sales were $147.35M, an estimated decrease of -9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $134.53M, a decrease of -4.80% over than the figure of -$9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $135.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.98M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $541.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $535.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $538.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $554.27M, down -2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $542.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $560.58M and the low estimate is $527.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.