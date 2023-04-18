I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP).

After finishing at $7.49 in the prior trading day, ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) closed at $7.36, down -1.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1498502 shares were traded. PUMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.27.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PUMP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT bought 1,500 shares for $8.96 per share. The transaction valued at 13,440 led to the insider holds 65,778 shares of the business.

SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT bought 2,500 shares of PUMP for $21,100 on Feb 24. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 64,278 shares after completing the transaction at $8.44 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, GOBE PHILLIP A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 65,860 shares for $11.36 each. As a result, the insider received 748,170 and left with 116,251 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PUMP now has a Market Capitalization of 874.14M and an Enterprise Value of 808.16M. As of this moment, ProPetro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1472.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUMP has reached a high of $16.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.44M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 111.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.89M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PUMP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.95M with a Short Ratio of 4.95M, compared to 5.35M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.30% and a Short% of Float of 7.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.03 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.98. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.54 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $407.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $427.37M to a low estimate of $386.1M. As of the current estimate, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $282.68M, an estimated increase of 44.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $434.57M, an increase of 37.90% less than the figure of $44.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $467M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $413M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.02B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.