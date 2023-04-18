I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX).

After finishing at $26.03 in the prior trading day, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) closed at $25.29, down -2.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1532342 shares were traded. SIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SIX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 03, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $30 from $27 previously.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Mick Gary bought 5,250 shares for $21.40 per share. The transaction valued at 112,349 led to the insider holds 59,675 shares of the business.

Mick Gary bought 2,250 shares of SIX for $49,356 on Dec 14. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 54,425 shares after completing the transaction at $21.94 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Mick Gary, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $20.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 31,411 and bolstered with 52,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.15B and an Enterprise Value of 4.63B. As of this moment, Six’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIX has reached a high of $43.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.37M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 83.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.98M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.94% stake in the company. Shares short for SIX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.33M with a Short Ratio of 6.33M, compared to 4.9M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.60% and a Short% of Float of 12.03%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SIX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 10, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 26, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$0.97, while EPS last year was -$0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.87 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $2.59, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.19 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $133.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $152.5M to a low estimate of $101.46M. As of the current estimate, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $138.11M, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $474.88M, an increase of 9.10% over than the figure of -$3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $486M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $459.14M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.62B and the low estimate is $1.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.