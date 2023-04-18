In spite of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BCRX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5541378 shares were traded. BCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.05.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Thackray Helen M. sold 7,000 shares for $8.29 per share. The transaction valued at 58,030 led to the insider holds 207,275 shares of the business.

Stonehouse Jon P sold 100,000 shares of BCRX for $1,038,000 on Feb 01. The President & CEO now owns 1,008,739 shares after completing the transaction at $10.38 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Stonehouse Jon P, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 14,100 shares for $10.90 each. As a result, the insider received 153,690 and left with 887,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.57B and an Enterprise Value of 1.89B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.97 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCRX has reached a high of $15.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BCRX has traded an average of 2.75M shares per day and 2.72M over the past ten days. A total of 186.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.56M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BCRX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 31.22M with a Short Ratio of 31.22M, compared to 29.48M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.57% and a Short% of Float of 18.55%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$1.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $71.47M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $78.63M to a low estimate of $68.5M. As of the current estimate, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $49.92M, an estimated increase of 43.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.77M, an increase of 21.70% less than the figure of $43.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.97M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $318.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $327.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $270.83M, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $408.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $435.4M and the low estimate is $358M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.