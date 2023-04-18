In spite of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s (NYSE:SEAS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) closed at $56.10 down -1.73% from its previous closing price of $57.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 706240 shares were traded. SEAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $92.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Swanson Marc sold 4,000 shares for $55.73 per share. The transaction valued at 222,920 led to the insider holds 165,064 shares of the business.

Surrett Byron sold 2,713 shares of SEAS for $151,195 on Mar 16. The insider now owns 13,391 shares after completing the transaction at $55.73 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Taylor George Anthony, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 32,176 shares for $58.09 each. As a result, the insider received 1,869,186 and left with 109,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEAS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.62B and an Enterprise Value of 5.77B. As of this moment, SeaWorld’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEAS has reached a high of $76.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SEAS has traded an average of 767.57K shares per day and 852.44k over the past ten days. A total of 64.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.64M. Shares short for SEAS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.11M, compared to 3.95M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.87% and a Short% of Float of 8.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.82, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.4 and $4.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.12. EPS for the following year is $5.52, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.2 and $4.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $282.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $293.1M to a low estimate of $274.9M. As of the current estimate, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $270.69M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $525.26M, an increase of 4.00% less than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $541M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $513.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.96B and the low estimate is $1.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.