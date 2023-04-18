In the case of Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG), what’s next?

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) closed the day trading at $75.04 down -1.82% from the previous closing price of $76.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1093017 shares were traded. CEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.66.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CEG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on February 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $83 from $91 previously.

On February 21, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $104 to $88.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on January 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $88 to $91.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CEG now has a Market Capitalization of 25.36B and an Enterprise Value of 30.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEG has reached a high of $97.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CEG traded about 2.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CEG traded about 1.34M shares per day. A total of 331.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 326.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CEG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.96M with a Short Ratio of 5.96M, compared to 5.18M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Dividends & Splits

CEG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.13, up from 0.56 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.48 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.01 and $3.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.02. EPS for the following year is $5.14, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.88 and $4.26.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $5.88B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.29B to a low estimate of $4.74B. As of the current estimate, Constellation Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.59B, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.83B, a decrease of -11.70% less than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.76B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.44B, down -7.60% from the average estimate.