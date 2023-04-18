In the case of Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX), what’s next?

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) closed the day trading at $7.24 down -0.82% from the previous closing price of $7.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 614290 shares were traded. HIMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HIMX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2022, Nomura Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIMX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.32B and an Enterprise Value of 1.51B. As of this moment, Himax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIMX has reached a high of $10.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.85.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HIMX traded about 946.01K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HIMX traded about 756k shares per day. A total of 174.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.67M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.98M with a Short Ratio of 7.98M, compared to 7.88M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

HIMX’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.25, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 17.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $226.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $228M to a low estimate of $224.26M. As of the current estimate, Himax Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $412.81M, an estimated decrease of -45.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $237.99M, a decrease of -23.90% over than the figure of -$45.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $254M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $221.98M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $937.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, down -13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.